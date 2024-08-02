Sponsor

Morris Eugene Richie, Jr., 60, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Texarkana, Texas. Morris was born on October 25, 1963, to Morris and Annie Richie in Texarkana, Texas. Services will be held at Mt. Orange Baptist Church, 2510 W. 10th Street in Texarkana, Texas, on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at 1:00 PM with the Rev. Johnny Riley officiating. The burial will be in Chapelwood cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 9, 2024, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, 1015 N. Kings Highway, Nash from 5-7 PM.