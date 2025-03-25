Texarkana College Tops State Rankings in Student Graduation Rates

Sponsor

The Texarkana College Board of Trustees met on Monday to hear a report from administration on the 2024 Accountability Measures of Texas Community Colleges released earlier this month from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. For academic year 2024 Texarkana College proudly ranks first in the state for 3-year completion rates, first for 6-year completion rates, and among the top 10 for 4-year completion rates. Notably, the College’s 3-year completion rate is almost double the state average. *

Dr. Jason Smith, Texarkana College President, expressed his pride in the College’s outstanding achievements: “Among all 50 Texas public community colleges, Texarkana College ranks FIRST in student graduation rates for both 3-year and 6-year cohorts! This is a truly remarkable achievement and a testament to the exceptional work being done at Texarkana College. From our dedicated faculty to our support staff, every member of the TC family has contributed to this success. It’s a victory for all of us.”

Dr. Dixon Boyles, Vice President of Instruction, highlighted the significance of these achievements: “It is hard to get to number one in any ranking of Texas community colleges, much less stay there, but we have been #1 three times and in the top five nine times in the last 10 years. Our faculty deserve a huge amount of credit because our completion rates are a direct reflection of their commitment to getting our students on track and supporting them until they successfully complete.”

Dr. Boyles also emphasized the broader impact of student completion rates: “You cannot overstate the importance of completing a college degree for our students, their families, and our region. Economic development is closely tied to an educated workforce, and Texarkana College is proud to improve the future of everyone in our region, especially our students.”

Texarkana College attributes its sustained success to innovative practices identified through organizations such as the Texas Success Center Pathways Institutes. By rapidly scaling effective strategies, the College has maintained its commitment to fostering student success.

Dr. Smith commended the collective efforts of the College community: “From our faculty who inspire students in the classroom, to our enrollment services team guiding students through their first steps, and our support services staff providing care and resources, this accomplishment reflects a shared dedication to student success. Every helping hand and word of encouragement matters.”

*Texarkana College’s 2024 3-year completion rate is 53.9% compared to the state average of 30.3%; TC’s 4-year completion rate is 45.7% compared to the state average of 36.8%; and TC’s 6-year completion rate is 58.2% compared to the state average of 44.2%. TC’s completion rates are up across the board from 2023’s results which were 37.8% (3-yr), 45.5% (4-yr), and 50.8% (6-yr). Texarkana College reported 4,090 total students for Fall 2024.

