Harvest Texarkana Regional Food Bank’s Wine and Jazz Gala Delivers an Unforgettable Evening

The historic Silvermoon on Broad came alive last Friday night as Harvest Texarkana Regional Food Bank hosted its annual Wine and Jazz Gala. Attendees were treated to a delightful evening of gourmet food, fine wine, and soulful jazz, all in support of a crucial cause—fighting hunger in our community.

Presented by the Patterson-Troike Foundation and Robbins Toyota, the gala showcased expertly paired wine and culinary creations from some of Texarkana’s finest establishments, including Julie’s Deli & Market, Twisted Fork, Naaman’s Championship BBQ, Benchmark, Lagniappe Specialty Meats, and Graham Slam Bakery. The air was filled with the enchanting sounds of Candace Taylor & Trio, whose live performance was a highlight of the evening.

Guests enthusiastically participated in the premier silent auction, bidding on a range of exclusive items while enjoying the atmosphere of goodwill and generosity. Another crowd favorite was the Wine Pull, where attendees made $20 donations for a chance to win bottles of wine valued at $100 or more, adding an extra layer of excitement to the night.

This year’s gala would not have been possible without the generous support of additional sponsors, including TEXAR Federal Credit Union, Graphic Packaging, State Bank, Ledwell Sons and Enterprises, and Wholesale Electric Supply Co.

As the Feeding America partner for Bowie County, TX, and nine counties in southwest Arkansas, Harvest Texarkana Regional Food Bank remains dedicated to addressing food insecurity. Proceeds from the gala will help support the organization’s vital programs, including over 35 Mobile Pantry distributions, school-based food initiatives, and the Senior Food Box program, which directly serve the area’s most vulnerable populations.

Harvest Texarkana is grateful for the community’s continued support and looks forward to another successful Wine and Jazz Gala next year. Together, we are making a tangible difference in the fight against hunger.

For more information about Harvest Texarkana Regional Food Bank and their programs, visit https://harvestregionalfoodbank.org/.