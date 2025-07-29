Texarkana College Trustees Appoint Liliana Luna to Fill Place 6 Vacancy

Sponsor

At the July board meeting, Texarkana College Trustees announced the resignation of Mr. Brad Carlow from the Board of Trustees’ Place 6 position. Mr. Carlow served on the TC Board of Trustees for 4.5 years, dedicating countless hours to the faculty, students, staff, and the Texarkana community. His leadership and commitment were instrumental in numerous successful initiatives including the development and opening of the McCulloch Industrial Technology Center and the Dr. James Henry Russell STEM complex. Mr. Carlow is a champion of student success and has participated in many TC graduations, check presentations, and campus events. The TC Trustees and administration extends their heartfelt thanks to Mr. Carlow for his years of service and dedication to TC.

Due to the Place 6 vacancy, TC Trustees appointed Ms. Liliana Luna to fulfill the 6-year term of office through December 2026. Ms. Luna brings a wealth of experience and dedication to her new role, having served as Principal at Nash Elementary since July 2021. Her extensive background in education along with her active involvement in community memberships and district initiatives, make her a valuable addition to the TC Board of Trustees.

Derrick McGary, TC Board Chair said, “We extend our heartfelt thanks to Mr. Carlow for his years of dedicated service and commitment to TC students, faculty, and the community. His contributions have been instrumental in TC’s success, and we look forward to the positive impact Ms. Luna will bring to the Board of Trustees.”

In other business, Dr. Dixon Boyles proudly recognized two distinguished TC employees as the 2025 NISOD (National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development) honorees—one faculty member and one staff member—whose exceptional contributions significantly impact students and colleagues alike. Honorees were Alonza Mitchell, Associate Professor of English in the Liberal & Performing Arts division, and Brad Hoover, Vice President of Finance.

For the past eight years, Alonza Mitchell has been a dedicated and compassionate faculty member at TC, making a meaningful impact through her service on numerous committees, including the Faculty Association, the SAP Committee for financial aid appeals, and the Faculty Association Scholarship Committee. As a former secretary of the Faculty Association, she showed exceptional organizational skills and a deep commitment to faculty collaboration and advocacy. Alonza is passionate about fostering inclusive education and is devoted to providing rigorous, relevant learning experiences tailored to her students’ needs. Her empathy, high standards, and unwavering support—both in and beyond the classroom—embody the very spirit of community college teaching.

Since being named Vice President of Finance in January 2023, Brad Hoover has played a key role in strengthening TC’s fiscal management. He leads the preparation of comprehensive financial reports, advises college leadership on strategic financial planning, and oversees the development and control of the college’s annual budget. Over his 15-year tenure, Brad has advanced through several leadership roles—including Staff Accountant, Director of Purchasing, Controller, and now Vice President—consistently enhancing internal controls, improving financial reporting processes, and promoting long-term financial stability. His dedicated leadership continues to have a significant and positive impact on the college’s financial health and accountability.

Dr. Boyles concluded his presentation by announcing the increase in student enrollment for the summer terms.

“We have an uptick in summer enrollment this year compared to previous years with the greatest increases showing to be in our health sciences (18% increase) and technical skills training (16.5%) program courses,” said Dr. Boyles. “There is a growing need for skilled professionals in our region and TC is answering the call. We are proud to be the leading regional provider of industry-specific training in high demand occupations providing our students with job opportunities that meet employers’ workforce demand.”

Dr. Boyles said enrollment for fall courses is underway and classes begin August 13.

“Beginning this fall, most of our technical training courses will be offered in a hybrid format. Students will spend half their time in labs and classrooms and complete the remaining coursework online at flexible times to accommodate their work and family schedules.”

Dr. Boyles said students are encouraged to make an appointment with a TC advisor who can help them get started on a new career path, or complete a degree or certification they may have started but not completed. For more information, visit www.texarkanacollege.edu or call 903-823-3456.

