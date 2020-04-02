Texarkana COVID-19 Update for Thursday, April 2

Advertisement

At the time of this release, Bowie County has fourteen confirmed cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Miller County, Arkansas has 7 positive cases. Cass County has four positive cases, with two of those recovered.

Yesterday, Cass County Judge Becky Wilbanks signed a continuation of her Disaster declaration which orders Cass County residents to Shelter at Place of Residence. This order will take effect tonight at 11:59 p.m. and will continue through April 30, 2020, unless otherwise extended or terminated by further order of the County Judge.

A Shelter-in-Place order remains in effect for Bowie County Texas until 12 AM on April 13, 2020. Residents are URGED to stay home unless getting out is necessary.

The Texas Emergency Operations Center is seeking to answer frequently asked questions regarding the COVID-19 public health crisis. The public is invited to send an email to ttfd-oem@txkusa.org Questions will be addressed by local experts and using trusted data.

Local Health Authority Dr. Matt Young reminds residents to abide by the CDC guidelines for social distancing and not to take non-pharmaceutical chloroquine phosphate. For more information, visit http://coronatxk.org/DocumentCenter/View/6841/CDC-HAN-431-002 It is also important to remember the CDC advises individuals who may be feeling ill to treat symptoms with acetaminophen, and avoid nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, such as ibuprofen.

Lansdell Family Clinic will offer a COVID-19 Drive Thru screening on Monday, April 6th from 9 am – 4 pm in the 82 Plaza Shopping Center on Hwy 82/East 9th Street. To qualify Have you:

Fever of 100.4ºF within the last 14 days

Cough/Shortness of Breath

Pneumonia/Flu-recent

Traveled outside of the country or state in the last 14 days

Had contact with anyone who has lab confirmed Novel Coronavirus within 14 days of symptom onset

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

