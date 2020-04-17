Texarkana COVID-19 Update Friday, April 17

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, TX—Bowie County Emergency Operations Center reports a total of 76 positive COVID-19 cases, with five related deaths. Cass County has five new cases for a total of 13.

Telford prison currently has 54 positive cases.

Miller County, Ark. is reporting 31 cases.

This report does not include cases “recovered” or “hospitalized”; that information is not available at this time.

Governor Greg Abbott issued Executive Orders today closing private and public Texas schools for the remainder of the year. His orders also laid out plans to reopen state parks next week, addressed allowing to-go retail shopping beginning next Friday, and lifted some restrictions for doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers to go back to work.



Inmates at Barry B. Telford Correctional Facility who test positive are NOT included in the Bowie County case numbers. The local Emergency Operations Center is working with the administration of the Telford unit to understand the emergency plans for the facility, but case counts are kept separately.

The Salvation Army has recently received many requests for food. To answer this call, the Salvation Army has opened a “Neighbor to Neighbor” drive thru donation intake / distribution center. This center opened today and will stay open as long as there is community support and a strong need. The center is located at the Family Store at 420 Walton Dr. Texarkana, Texas. Please note: The store will NOT be open for business. Those who are in need of food should call 870-774-2701. Some contact information will be required for participation, and a day/time to pick up food will be assigned.

It is important during this time to remember the need for blood is not diminished. Please continue to donate blood during this crisis, as accidents and emergencies are still happening, and the need for blood is still present. LifeShare Blood Center is relying on donors to visit its network of donor centers across Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas. Each donor center is operating on extended hours due to the COVID-19 crisis. To schedule a donation, call (903) 794-3173.

There are several local resources for those in need of food. A list of those resources can be found here: https://harvestregionalfoodbank.org/food-assistance/

Cass County asks individuals who have tested positive, or their healthcare providers, to report positive cases to the Emergency Management Coordinator at (903) 796-7973.

This outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) can be stressful. Fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children. Coping with stress will make you, the people you care about, and your community stronger. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, reach out. You can visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/managing-stress-anxiety.html for more information, or call the Disaster Distress at 1-800-985-5990, or text TalkWithUs to 66746.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

