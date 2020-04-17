The Show Must Go On!

Advertisement

This Saturday night, April 18th Scottie’s Grill will have live music in Texarkana. Heather Linn and The Deacons will be streaming live on Scottie’s Facebook Live page at 6 p.m.

Lead Guitar/Vocalist for Heather Linn and The Deacons, Jase Brant answered a few questions about this event.

When is the last time Heather Linn and The Deacons played to a crowd?

“It’s crazy to say it’s been a full month since we’ve been able to perform for a crowd. I believe our last show was at Fat Jack’s in early mid-March.”

Who had the idea for doing a live-stream from Scotties’ Grill?

“We had planned on doing a live-stream this weekend after rehearsal, but a few days ago Scott Martin reached out and asked if we’d like to stream from the stage at Scottie’s.”

Will there be a way to tip you guys?

“We will definitely have options for a virtual tip-jar, although I’m not sure what they are just yet. Viewers will be able to find that information in the caption for the live feed.”

Can viewers interact with the band through FB chat?

“To the best of our ability, we will be interacting with the chat. We have a show put together, but I’m certain we will try to fill requests via the chat if time allows.”

Jase do you have a message for the music-loving folks of Texarkana?

“Friends and fans, hang in there. We know this sucks, but we gotta stick together, look out for one another. We’ll be back in front of you as soon as the stages are open back up, and in the meantime we’ll be working hard on new material and getting it in your ears from a safe distance. Stay safe and healthy! And stay tuned I’m positive there will be more Livestreams!”

The entire band will be set-up on Scottie’s main stage for this on-line special event.

Heather Linn and the Deacons self-describe as “Just a small-town girl & 3 of the greatest rock musicians in the ARKLATEX. From old rock, to blues, to country, to pop she’s got a little bit for everybody!”

Link to Scottie’s Grill FB page

