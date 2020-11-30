Texarkana COVID-19 Update Monday, November 30, 2020

Advertisement

Bowie County Emergency Operations Center reports 49 new cases since Friday, November 20, 2020 for a total of 2,540 positive COVID-19 cases, with 100 deaths. The Department of State Health Services is reporting 1,797 recoveries.

Cass County added 30 new cases, for a total of 750, with 671 of those recovered, and 35 fatalities.

Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered Monday- Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center at 902 W. 12th Street, Texarkana, TX 75501. There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.

