Children Invited to Polar Express Pajama Party at Crossties Event Venue

Advertisement

Kick off the holiday season with The Polar Express Pajama Party at Crossties Event Venue located at 324 E Broad St. in Texarkana, AR.

Children will be able to write letters to Santa, enjoy a Hot Chocolate Bar and get their ticket stamped by the Polar Express Conductor.

Doors will open for the event on Friday, December 4 at 6:00 p.m.

Advertisement

Reservations are preferred, but not required.

Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at the door or in advance at www.crosstiestexarkana.com.

Reservations can also be made by emailing info@crosstiestexarkana.com.

Don’t forget to bring a blanket and wear your favorite pajamas.

