Texarkana COVID-19 Update Tuesday, March 31

Advertisement

There are currently 9 active COVID-19 cases in Bowie County. Miller County, Arkansas currently has 2 positive cases. Cass County Texas has 2 active cases.

The first death related to the virus was reported Monday in Bowie County.

Included in the count are two LaSalle Jail employees.

According to Dr. Matt Young the Bowie County Health Authority, there are currently well over 150 people in the Texarkana area that are under investigation and awaiting test results. Dr. Young said current state tests can take 7-10 days for results to arrive.



