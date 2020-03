Advertisement

50KSouls Inc, and the Nash Full Gospel Food Pantry will be partnering for a drive-through distribution of goods on April 11th for seniors age 60 and above.

There will be a drive-through at 200 Bishop Cannon Way in Nash from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. First-come, first-Serve; limit one box per vehicle; photo ID required.

For more information call 903.559.1825