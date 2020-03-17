Texarkana Man Killed in Crash on I-49

Advertisement

A Texarkana man was killed in a crash on Interstate 49 Monday night.

According to an Arkansas State Police crash report, 59-year-old Wendell Craig Tittle of Texarkana, TX. was killed in the crash at the 35 mile marker of Interstate 49.

The crash happened at 8:36 p.m. Monday night.

According to the report Tittle was traveling north on I-49 when he collided with a semi-truck also traveling north. The impact forced Tittle into the median where his vehicle collided with the cable barriers.

The wreck was investigated by Corporal Les Munn.

