Bobby Anderson, 36 of Texarkana, TX, was killed in a rollover crash on Loop 151 Friday evening, according to Arkansas State Police.

According to the crash report Anderson was driving south on loop 151 when he left to roadway overturned and was ejected from the vehicle. The crash happened at the 1 mile marker at 7:11 p.m.

Anderson was pronounced deceased by Dr. Ejesieme at 7:30 p.m.