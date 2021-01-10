Texarkana Police Ask For Help in Locating Missing Man

Advertisement

Texarkana, Texas police are asking for help in finding a missing person.

Forrest Lavery West, 26, was last seen at the Wendy’s/Exxon (3737 New Boston Rd) about 11:00 on Wednesday morning. He has not had any contact with his family since then. He was wearing an orange hoodie, black pants, a black hat with Chinese symbols, a black face mask, and black Nike shoes when he walked off. He is 5’7″, 150 pounds, and has a tattoo that says “Faith” on his right arm.

We are extremely concerned about Forrest as he has been diagnosed with autism. While high-functioning, we’re told that he has no finances nor any real means to take care of himself. He is, however, able to communicate and capable of making some of his own decisions.

If anyone sees Forrest or knows where he is, they are asked to call TTPD’s non-emergency dispatch number at 903-798-3876.

