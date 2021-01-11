Miller County man accused of rape and giving teen meth

Advertisement

A Miller County man is facing charges of rape and introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another for alleged misconduct with a 16-year-old girl in December.

James Andrew Taylor, 55, is currently being held in the Miller County jail with bail set at $150,000.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Taylor agreed to pick up his former step-daughter around midnight Dec. 6 after she agreed to sneak out of her home. Taylor allegedly drove the girl to his residence on Miller County 105 where he provided the girl with lines of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Advertisement

Taylor allegedly watched pornography with the teen on a cell phone in the back seat of a Chevy Suburban before sexually assaulting her. A detective with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Miller County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 8. The Nevada County detective informed MCSO that he found the alleged victim sitting in a ditch on the side of a road in that county.

The girl allegedly reported that Taylor dropped her off on the side of Rosston Highway at approximately 8 a.m.

Taylor, who has multiple prior felony convictions, was found to have a loaded rifle in his bedroom closet at the time of his arrest Jan. 4. Taylor has also been charged with possession of a firearm by certain persons. Taylor could receive 10 to 40 years or life in prison if convicted of rape.

