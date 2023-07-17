Texarkana School Leader Named Campus Director of The Year

Sponsor

Premier High School – Texarkana Campus Director Bria McCartney was among those recently named Campus Leader of the Year by the charter school district, ResponsiveEd. McCartney has spent the last seven years serving students in the Texarkana community at Premier High School – Texarkana.

“It has been a very personally gratifying experience to work with our students,” McCartney said. “Our students are changing their lives for the better and in turn, their family’s lives and their community. It is a pleasure to work alongside them and witness their success in ways they didn’t think were possible. I am honored to be recognized among my colleagues who all do excellent work throughout Texas and Arkansas.”

McCartney holds a master’s degree in business administration from Texas A&M University – Texarkana and has worked with students in the community in various educational roles for the last 15 years. She leads the public charter school campus entering its eighth year at 3448 Summerhill Road.

Premier High Schools offer a mastery-based program with flexible schedules, where students can earn their diplomas and prepare for a meaningful career, military service, or continuing education. For more information or to enroll for the 2023-24 school year, visit premierhighschools.com.

ResponsiveEd is a non-profit charter school network operating Premier High School and more than 90 tuition-free public charter schools throughout Texas and Arkansas. To learn more, visit ResponsiveEd.com.

