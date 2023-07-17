Keep Texarkana Beautiful holds Summer Spotlight for local landscaping

Sponsor



The Keep Texarkana Beautiful (KTB) committee is excited to announce its first ever ‘Summer Spotlight’ where local businesses and residents can submit photos of their landscaping for a chance to win a grand prize and be named the KTB Summer Spotlight Winner. The contest will run from Monday, July 17th, through Friday, July 28th, and a winner will be named on August 1st.

The contest will be split into two categories, residential and commercial, and will be judged by local gardening experts who will base their ratings off a point system. The entries will be judged on five key factors, most blooms, colorfulness, uniqueness, curb appeal, and use of space.

Participants who wish to enter will need to fill out the KTB Summer Spotlight Application with their contact information and pictures of their landscaping, along with an entry fee of $25. Payment of cash or check only should be dropped off at the front desk of Texarkana, Texas City Hall before 5:00 pm on Friday, July 28th. Checks must be made out to the City of Texarkana, Texas with a memo line of ‘KTB Summer Spotlight’.

Keep Texarkana Beautiful Chair Brittney Haynes believes this contest will be a great way for the community to feel involved with the organization’s efforts.

“We know some community members put a lot of time and energy into their landscaping”, said Haynes. “We believe this will be a fun way to showcase that hard work while promoting the beautification of Texarkana.”

The money raised from this contest will go towards KTB’s efforts to continue educating the community and engaging residents and businesses to take an active role in recycling and waste reduction.

For more information, contact Brooke Stone at 903-798-3901 or brooke.stone@txkusa.org.

To stay updated on the contest and learn more about KTB follow their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/keeptxkbeautiful/.

