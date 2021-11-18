Texarkana Woman Killed in Collision with Log Truck

Advertisement

A Texarkana woman died about 6:37 p.m. Monday when the truck in which she was a passenger collided with the rear of a log truck.

According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Gregory Cowling, 51, of Texarkana was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado northbound.

A Mack 700 log truck began making a turn into a private driveway when the pick-up struck it from the rear.

Advertisement

The truck’s passenger, Angela Cowling, 50, of Texarkana was killed. Gregory Cowling was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center. The truck driver was uninjured.

