Texarkana Farmers’ Market Presents the 2021 Christmas Market

The Texarkana, Texas Farmers’ Market will host its Christmas Market December 6th, 2021 in conjunction with Main Street Texarkana’s Christmas Parade.

The Christmas Market will take place from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Kress Gap, 116 W. Broad St., and will feature local vendors from the region. The public is invited to attend, and vendor space is still available. If you would like to participate as a vendor, please contact Megan Price at megan.price@txkusa.org or (903) 798-3940 by November 30th.

The Texarkana, Texas Farmers’ Market is an open-air market in historic downtown Texarkana that provides an avenue for local vendors to sell their products while promoting healthy, locally grown food.

For more information, contact Megan Price at Megan.Price@txkusa.org or (903) 798-3940.

