Texas Game Wardens Investigating Fatal Boating Accident on Lake of the Pines

Advertisement

Texas Game Wardens are currently investigating a boating accident that left one dead on Lake of The Pines Saturday.

Texas Game Wardens stationed in Marion County Texas, responded to a 911 call of a vessel capsized on Lake of Pines, on Saturday. Upon arrival Wardens, located one male alive and evacuated him to waiting EMS. Wardens then returned to the water and found a male deceased floating with a life vest on.

According to Texas Game Warden Captain Shawn Hervey, “at this time, we do not know the cause of the accident nor the identity of the victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families.”

Advertisement

The accident will be investigated by Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens and the boat accident reconstruction team. The vessel will be removed from the lake at a later date by the Core of Engineers.

