Boss Lilburn Stinson, 87, of Maud, Texas died Friday, January 1, 2021 in a local hospital.

Mr. Stinson was born February 6, 1933 in Avery, Texas to Walter Stinson and Ollie Duncan Stinson. He was retired from Red River Army Depot. He attended Church of God of Prophecy in Maud. He was a member the local Moose Lodge and loved tending to his garden.

He is preceded in death by his wife Mrs. Gertie Lee Stinson; two daughters Renee Stewart and Cindy Serrano; one son Sandy Stinson; and ten brothers and sisters.

He is survived by two sons Johnny Stinson and wife Jeanne, and James Stinson and wife Reba; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; two sisters Berthia Burges and Delma Goodwin ; one sister and brother in law and Barbara and Chip Denton; and Special Family Friends Howard, Tammy, and Cody Gardner and Jason Patterson.

Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 4, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Mr. Stinson will lie in state for visitors on Sunday, January 3, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Burial will be at Center Ridge Cemetery in Maud, Texas under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

