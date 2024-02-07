Texas High Students Sign in Four Sports on National Signing Day

Sponsor

Seven Texas High School athletes committed to colleges in Texas and Arkansas on National Signing Day. Four athletes committed to play football, and one each committed to play basketball, baseball, and softball. Each athlete signed a letter of intent during ceremonies on Wednesday, February 7, at 9:30 a.m. in the Texas High School Multi-Purpose Facility.

Signed athletes include:

Baseball:

Tanner Ross – Henderson State University – Arkadelphia, AR

Basketball:

Anasia Wilcox – Paris Junior College – Paris, TX

Football:

TyQuan Black – Arkansas Tech University – Russellville, AR

Evan Holman – Texas College – Tyler, TX

Kenneth Merriman – Texas College – Tyler, TX

Trystan Powell- Southern Arkansas University – Magnolia, AR

Softball:

Brooklyn Threadgill – Jarvis Christian University – Hawkins, TX