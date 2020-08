Advertisement

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Texarkana area until 7 p.m. Thursday.

Hurricane Laura is currently category 3 but is expected to increase to category 4 before making landfall on the Texas/Louisiana coast early Thursday morning.

Forecasts predict that the Texarkana area could receive 4-6 inches of rain from the storm system. A flash flood watch is also in effect for the Texarkana area until 7 a.m. Friday.