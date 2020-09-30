TTPD Arrests Man for Attempted ATM Theft after Short Pursuit

Advertisement

Texarkana, Texas Police arrested Reginald Cole of Missouri City, Texas early this morning for felony Evading Arrest in a Vehicle after an alleged attempted ATM theft.

A witness called 911 about 4:00 Wednesday morning and reported seeing a truck backed up to an ATM at the TexAR Federal Credit Union on Richmond Road. Officer Daniel Linn arrived a couple minutes later, he saw a silver car leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed, which immediately took off when he turned on his lights and siren. During the short pursuit through the neighborhood behind the credit union, the driver (Cole) suddenly stopped and several guys jumped out and started running in opposite directions. The driver then sped away again with Officer Linn still pursuing it. Cole finally pulled over on Richmond Road and was taken into custody.

Police searched for the guys who bailed out of the car but weren’t able to find any of them.

Back at the credit union, police found a Ford truck with a chain attached to the bumper that had crashed through a fence. It was still running and in gear, but there was no one around it. As is often the case on deals like this, police suspected that the truck was probably going to be stolen – but it didn’t show to be in the computer system. It was registered to someone in Marshall, so TTPD asked the police department there to go by the owner’s house. They called us back a short time later and said they’d talked to the owner who didn’t know that his truck had been taken overnight.

The men were never able to get into the ATM, and they didn’t get away with a single penny. Unfortunately, they did a lot of damage trying to though. The ATM will have to be completely replaced, and that’s probably going to cost about $60,000.

