Texarkana, Ark. Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

Advertisement

On Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at approximately 4:30pm, Officers with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department responded to 601 Fairview regarding complaints of shots fired in the area. While in route to the call officers learned that the shots fired complaint had been upgraded to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Billy Ray Eddings, 31 years of age deceased in the yard of 601 Fairview.

Criminal Investigators were called to the scene and quickly gathered evidence and information indicating Justin Howard Petty, a black male, 35years of age, is responsible for the homicide. An arrest warrant has been issued and officers are currently searching for Petty.

Investigators continue their investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact TAPD CID at (903) 798-3154 or CrimeStoppers at (903) 794-STOP.