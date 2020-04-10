Two Arrested Breaking Into Red River ATM

Advertisement

Two people are in custody after allegedly breaking into a Red River Credit Union ATM early Friday morning.

Texarkana, Ark. Police responded to an ATM alarm call at the Trinity Blvd. branch of Red River Credit Union at 4:52 Friday morning.

TAPD Officer Bryan arrived on scene and observed a suspect attempting to open money canisters of the ATM. The suspect then fled on foot. Officer Bryan and Officer Derrik pursued the suspect into the wood line where the suspects were apprehended.

The suspect were using a vehicle that had been stolen from Forest Bend Lane.

20-year-old Treveyon Dargin and a 16-year-old male both from Houston were arrested. They have been charged with breaking and entering, 1st degree criminal mischief, 4 counts of theft of property, engaging in criminal gang organization, and fleeing.

All money taken from the ATM was recovered.

