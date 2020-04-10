UAHT Operations to Remain Online for Remainder of Spring Semester

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana campuses will remain closed to on-campus activity for the duration of the spring 2020 semester and will continue online/remote only methods of operation. All face-to-face college instruction will be delivered online throughout the remainder of the semester.

Students are encouraged to check their Blackboard and UAHT student email regularly to stay up-to-date on course work. If students have any questions, they should contact their instructor as soon as possible. Student support is also available through the Purtle Advising Center at uaht.edu/PAC or at 870-722-8124.

Please note that, given the fluidity of the situation, guidance from the CDC, Arkansas Department of Health, and UA System may change rapidly. Any changes will be posted on the college’s website at uaht.edu/coronavirus-information/.

Also, keep in mind that you have unlimited access to “UAMS HealthNow” at https://uamshealth.com/healthnow/.

