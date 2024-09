Sponsor

Two Texarkana residents were killed in a crash on Highway 196 in Miller County on Saturday, August 31.

18-year-old Jessie Witt and 32-year-old Timothy Fory were both pronounced dead on scene after the vehicle Fory was driving left the highway and overturned several times.

The crash happened at 11:39 p.m.

26-year-old Ritchie Alvarado was injured in the crash. The crash was investigated by Arkansas State Trooper Miller.