Mary A Cole

Sponsor

Our Tribute to a Woman of Faith

Mary Alice (Childs) Cole was born on March 22, 1947 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mary was a woman of faith, creative, and fun loving. She loved music, singing, dancing and being an active member in her church. Her other hobbies include cooking, sewing, painting, crocheting, gardening and making crafts.

In her youth, Mary moved to Detroit Michigan. She earned her General Education Degree as a young adult. It was in Detroit, where she would meet the two loves of her life: Calvin Childs and Arthur (AC) Cole.

She was a devoted mother to Calvin, her only child, when she met AC and fell in love. Mary and AC married in 1982. Shortly after his retirement, they moved back to the south. Instead of Georgia this time she’d return to her husband’s hometown to see if everything was truly bigger in Texas.

They lived happily ever after, caring for one another until his illness and passing in 1996.

Mary was a former employee of Wadley regional medical center, in the hospitality division, where she worked until she became a caregiver to her son in his time of need. She was a devoted mother, indeed.

This was one of her greatest characteristic. She was an excellent mother to not only Calvin but also all of her stepchildren, their siblings, her grandchildren and other children in her care, teaching valuable life skills, showing love and compassion as if she gave birth to them herself. Spending months at a time nurturing the grandchildren.

She was a member of Mt. Sinai House of Prayer in Texarkana, TX. There she served as Youth Usher Co-President, Record keeper , Hospitality & Kitchen Committee member and she gave her beautiful voice to the choir in the soprano section.

She spent her last moments surrounded by loved ones. Passing away at her home on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 at age 77.

She is survived by her son, Calvin Childs of Texarkana, Texas; daughters, Antoinette (Gregory)Futch of Spring Branch, Texas; Angelenette (Bruce) Monroe of Hamilton,Texas; Marionette Cole and Marianette Henderson of Detroit, Michigan; and a host of loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, friends, and former colleagues.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Cole; parents, Robert Childs and Kate Goodson; sister, Lucille Guthrie-Wright of Atlanta Georgia; son Harold Rayburn; grandsons Bryant Murphy and TyRique Myers.

Graveside Service Saturday, September 7, 2024 at 11:00 AM Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum 1001 North Kings Highway Texarkana, Texas with Pastor Barbara Stoker, Eulogist under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.