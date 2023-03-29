Two Killed in Wrong Way Crash on Interstate 30

Advertisement

Two people were killed in a wrong way crash on Interstate 30 in Texarkana just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Arkansas State Police, Richard Lopez of San Antonio, Texas was driving eastbound in a ford Mustang in the westbound fast lane when he collided with a 2017 Kia Optima.



Jabrea Conway, 24 of Prescott, Ark. and a minor in the Kia were pronounced dead shortly after the crash. Two other adults and a minor in the Kia were also injured.

The crash was investigated by Cpl. Cullen Young of the Arkansas State Police.

