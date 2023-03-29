Sunday Funday with Opportunities Inc.

Advertisement

Join Opportunities, Inc.’s Angel Guild for a “Sunday Funday” afternoon of live entertainment with Chace Rains, delicious barbecue provided by Naaman’s Barbeque, beer and wine, plus other drinks (not included with ticket) provided at the open bar at Crossties in downtown Texarkana on Sunday, April 2nd beginning at 4:00 pm. In addition, (optional with ticket), guests of this event can compete in baggo. First place winners will receive custom baggo boards. Tickets are $100 per ticket. You can purchase tickets at www. oppinc.org. Proceeds will go to support the mission of Opportunities, Inc. which is to empower children and adults with developmental disabilities to live full lives in our community. For more information, contact Corie Woodman at cwoodman@oppinc.org or 903.791.2284.

