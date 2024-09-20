Two Texas High Anglers Reel In Scholarships with Bass Association Tournament Win

Sponsor

The Texas High School bass fishing team hosted the Texas High School Bass Association Tournament on Lake Palestine, showcasing remarkable talent and competitive spirit.

The event featured 195 teams from 54 schools across the state, and Texas High anglers Ethan Jones and Denver Dennard secured first place, demonstrating their skill and determination. Their impressive performance not only earned them top honors but also a $2,000 scholarship prize.

In addition to their individual success, the Texas High bass fishing team finished fourth overall in the tournament. The team is committed to growing the sport, further developing their program, and fostering teamwork among this talented group of young athletes.