Voting Locations for Miller and Bowie Counties

Bowie County Polling Locations – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Any registered Bowie County Voter may vote at any location regardless of their residence address.

Oak St. Baptist Church Family Life Center — 401 Waterall St., Texarkan

St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Family Life Center — 2921 Norris Cooley Dr., Texarkana

Liberty Eylau Baptist Church Family Life Center — 5605 S. Lake Dr., Texarkana

Liberty Eylau School of Success Cafeteria — 766 Macedonia Rd., Texarkana

Wake Village 1st Baptist Church Fellowship Hall — 820 Wake Ave., Wake Village

Collins Senior Center Meeting Room — 3000 Texas Blvd., Texarkana

Texarkana College Levi Hall — 2500 N. Robison Rd., Texarkana

New Zion Missionary Baptist Family Room — 1901 Charlestine St., Texarkana

Sullivan Performing Arts Center Foyer — 3941 Summerhill Rd., Texarkana

Nash 1st Baptist Church Room 117A — 500 E. New Boston Rd., Nash

Texarkana 1st Baptist Church Room 102 — 3015 Moore’s Ln., Texarkana

Richmond Rd. Baptist Church Worship Center — 5805 Richmond Rd., Texarkana

Hardy Memorial Methodist Church Youth Center — 6203 N. Kings Hwy., Texarkana

Hooks High School Practice Gym — 401 E. Ave. A, Hooks

Simms Baptist Church Fellowship Hall — 105 County Rd. 4216, Simms

Old Salem Baptist Church Fellowship Hall — 6199 FM 1840, New Boston

DeKalb High School Gym — 101 SW Maple St., DeKalb

New Boston City Hall Community Center — 301 NE Front St., New Boston

Leary City Hall Council Chambers — 9530 W. New Boston Rd., Texarkana

1st Baptist Church Red Springs Family Life Center — 1101 FM 991, Texarkana

Redwater 1st Baptist Church Family Life Center — 105 Redwater Blvd. E., Redwater

Maud Church of Christ Family Life Center — 414 Houston Dr., Maud

Malta Baptist Church Family Life Center — 23 Private Rd. 27891, DeKalb

Southwest Center ABC Room — 3222 W. 7th St., Texarkana

Cross Pointe Texarkana Gym — 3130 University Ave., Texarkana

Bowie County Courthouse Breakroom — 710 James Bowie Dr., New Boston

Miller County Polling Locations 7 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.