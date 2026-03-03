78.2 F
Texarkana
Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Voting Locations for Miller and Bowie Counties

Voting Locations for Miller and Bowie Counties

By
Field Walsh
-
Bowie County Polling Locations – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Any registered Bowie County Voter may vote at any location regardless of their residence address.

  • Oak St. Baptist Church Family Life Center — 401 Waterall St., Texarkan
  • St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Family Life Center — 2921 Norris Cooley Dr., Texarkana
  • Liberty Eylau Baptist Church Family Life Center — 5605 S. Lake Dr., Texarkana
  • Liberty Eylau School of Success Cafeteria — 766 Macedonia Rd., Texarkana
  • Wake Village 1st Baptist Church Fellowship Hall — 820 Wake Ave., Wake Village
  • Collins Senior Center Meeting Room — 3000 Texas Blvd., Texarkana
  • Texarkana College Levi Hall — 2500 N. Robison Rd., Texarkana
  • New Zion Missionary Baptist Family Room — 1901 Charlestine St., Texarkana
  • Sullivan Performing Arts Center Foyer — 3941 Summerhill Rd., Texarkana
  • Nash 1st Baptist Church Room 117A — 500 E. New Boston Rd., Nash
  • Texarkana 1st Baptist Church Room 102 — 3015 Moore’s Ln., Texarkana
  • Richmond Rd. Baptist Church Worship Center — 5805 Richmond Rd., Texarkana
  • Hardy Memorial Methodist Church Youth Center — 6203 N. Kings Hwy., Texarkana
  • Hooks High School Practice Gym — 401 E. Ave. A, Hooks
  • Simms Baptist Church Fellowship Hall — 105 County Rd. 4216, Simms
  • Old Salem Baptist Church Fellowship Hall — 6199 FM 1840, New Boston
  • DeKalb High School Gym — 101 SW Maple St., DeKalb
  • New Boston City Hall Community Center — 301 NE Front St., New Boston
  • Leary City Hall Council Chambers — 9530 W. New Boston Rd., Texarkana
  • 1st Baptist Church Red Springs Family Life Center — 1101 FM 991, Texarkana
  • Redwater 1st Baptist Church Family Life Center — 105 Redwater Blvd. E., Redwater
  • Maud Church of Christ Family Life Center — 414 Houston Dr., Maud
  • Malta Baptist Church Family Life Center — 23 Private Rd. 27891, DeKalb
  • Southwest Center ABC Room — 3222 W. 7th St., Texarkana
  • Cross Pointe Texarkana Gym — 3130 University Ave., Texarkana
  • Bowie County Courthouse Breakroom — 710 James Bowie Dr., New Boston

Miller County Polling Locations 7 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

  • Central Baptist Church — 2117 East 35th St.
  • Doddridge Community Center — 189 MC 201
  • Ozan Inghram — 1101 Couch St.
  • Fouke Community Center — 203 East Redcut Rd.
  • Rondo Methodist Church — 2335 N. Rondo Rd.
  • Garland City Hall — 104 5th St.
  • Sandflat Community Center — 209 East 14th
  • Legacy Baptist Church — 70 Miller County 289
  • Sugar Hill Church — 1621 Sugar Hill Rd.
  • Christ Church — 5204 S. Rondo Rd.
  • Cornerstone Baptist Church — 3900 Union Rd.
  • Hickory Street Baptist Church — 2923 Hickory St.
  • Highland Church of Christ — 1705 Highland St.
