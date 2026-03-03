Voting Locations for Miller and Bowie Counties

SPONSOR
Bowie County Polling Locations – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Any registered Bowie County Voter may vote at any location regardless of their residence address.
- Oak St. Baptist Church Family Life Center — 401 Waterall St., Texarkan
- St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Family Life Center — 2921 Norris Cooley Dr., Texarkana
- Liberty Eylau Baptist Church Family Life Center — 5605 S. Lake Dr., Texarkana
- Liberty Eylau School of Success Cafeteria — 766 Macedonia Rd., Texarkana
- Wake Village 1st Baptist Church Fellowship Hall — 820 Wake Ave., Wake Village
- Collins Senior Center Meeting Room — 3000 Texas Blvd., Texarkana
- Texarkana College Levi Hall — 2500 N. Robison Rd., Texarkana
- New Zion Missionary Baptist Family Room — 1901 Charlestine St., Texarkana
- Sullivan Performing Arts Center Foyer — 3941 Summerhill Rd., Texarkana
- Nash 1st Baptist Church Room 117A — 500 E. New Boston Rd., Nash
- Texarkana 1st Baptist Church Room 102 — 3015 Moore’s Ln., Texarkana
- Richmond Rd. Baptist Church Worship Center — 5805 Richmond Rd., Texarkana
- Hardy Memorial Methodist Church Youth Center — 6203 N. Kings Hwy., Texarkana
- Hooks High School Practice Gym — 401 E. Ave. A, Hooks
- Simms Baptist Church Fellowship Hall — 105 County Rd. 4216, Simms
- Old Salem Baptist Church Fellowship Hall — 6199 FM 1840, New Boston
- DeKalb High School Gym — 101 SW Maple St., DeKalb
- New Boston City Hall Community Center — 301 NE Front St., New Boston
- Leary City Hall Council Chambers — 9530 W. New Boston Rd., Texarkana
- 1st Baptist Church Red Springs Family Life Center — 1101 FM 991, Texarkana
- Redwater 1st Baptist Church Family Life Center — 105 Redwater Blvd. E., Redwater
- Maud Church of Christ Family Life Center — 414 Houston Dr., Maud
- Malta Baptist Church Family Life Center — 23 Private Rd. 27891, DeKalb
- Southwest Center ABC Room — 3222 W. 7th St., Texarkana
- Cross Pointe Texarkana Gym — 3130 University Ave., Texarkana
- Bowie County Courthouse Breakroom — 710 James Bowie Dr., New Boston
Miller County Polling Locations 7 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Central Baptist Church — 2117 East 35th St.
- Doddridge Community Center — 189 MC 201
- Ozan Inghram — 1101 Couch St.
- Fouke Community Center — 203 East Redcut Rd.
- Rondo Methodist Church — 2335 N. Rondo Rd.
- Garland City Hall — 104 5th St.
- Sandflat Community Center — 209 East 14th
- Legacy Baptist Church — 70 Miller County 289
- Sugar Hill Church — 1621 Sugar Hill Rd.
- Christ Church — 5204 S. Rondo Rd.
- Cornerstone Baptist Church — 3900 Union Rd.
- Hickory Street Baptist Church — 2923 Hickory St.
- Highland Church of Christ — 1705 Highland St.