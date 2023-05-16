Wayback Burgers Opening Texarkana Location

Advertisement

Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, today announced a lease signing for a new restaurant in Bowie County. Located at 2511 Richmond Road in Texarkana, TX, the restaurant will be the 13th Wayback Burgers location in Texas, and the first owned and operated by local franchises, Yongbin and Mei Mei Chen. The new location is projected to add 30 new jobs to the local economy and expected to open in fall 2023.

“We are pleased to continue the expansion of Wayback Burgers in Texas with the lease signing of our Texarkana restaurant,” said Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. “With operations in 35 states and new restaurants extending our footprint nationwide, it is an exciting time to be a part of the Wayback Burgers family. We look forward to working with excellent franchise partners like the Chens and to introduce Wayback Burgers to the Texarkana community.”

Wayback Burgers offers a variety of made-to-order, delicious burgers available as a single patty or classic double patties. The “Cheeeesy” is a fan favorite and comes with four slices of melted American cheese and two beef patties made-to-order, sandwiched between an inverted, grilled and buttered bun. Going “way” beyond the burger, Wayback Burgers also offers cheesesteaks, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, veggie burgers, Impossible Burgers, chicken tenders, fresh salads, and delicious sides, including fries, tater tots, onion rings and mac and cheese bites. As a perfect complement to any meal, Wayback Burgers is famous for its rich, hand-dipped milkshakes, crafted to order with Blue Bunny® ice cream and milk.

“Looking to build on the success of our current restaurant business, Mei Mei and I were interested in expanding our restaurant portfolio and joining a local franchise family,” said Yongbin Chen, local franchisee. “Wayback Burgers stood out to us for a few reasons – mainly because of its unique and versatile menu. We look forward to sharing Wayback Burgers’ delicious food, including our personal favorites, the Bacon Cheese Fries and milkshakes, with the Texarkana community soon.”

The new 2,000 square-foot Wayback Burgers of Texarkana, TX will offer a lighter and brighter elevated dine-in experience. With a modernized kitchen visible through glass windows and a pass-through, Wayback Burgers’ new design allows guests to see their food as it is prepared. Furnishings will also include a variety of seating options, including upholstered banquettes, booths, and floating and community tables.

