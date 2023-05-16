Texarkana Health on the Line Event

Advertisement

The Texarkana Healthcare Marketing Professionals (THMP) is hosting Health on the Line. This event is geared toward community members of all ages. The health fair is on May 19, 2023, 10am-2pm and will feature health & wellness information, education, and fun activities. There are about 30 vendors offering many different services including home care, medical supplies, assisted living, health insurance information and more. The event is free to the community and will have multiple opportunities to win door prizes. There will be food trucks available for food purchase. The event will be held on Stateline from W 5th Street to W 4th Street with vendors lined up down the middle of Stateline. Food trucks will be closer to W. 4th street. No registration required. The THMP formed in 2022 with one goal in mind, connecting the community with all healthcare services. The THMP board consists of representatives from multiple medical liaisons that work together to educate the community. For more information about this group find them on Facebook or email texarkanahmp@gmail.com