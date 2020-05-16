Woman accused of embezzling more than $150,000 from Texarkana law firm

Advertisement

Prosecutors in Miller County have charged a former office manager of Trammel-Piazza law firm in Texarkana with 30 felonies and two misdemeanors in connection with alleged embezzlement.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Kelley Anne Vasquez, 54, forged checks and used a business credit card for personal expenses from 2012 to 2019. Vasquez is also accused of threatening retaliation if her alleged misconduct led to criminal prosecution.

“If I end up on TXK Today I will be forced to play my hand and I really don’t want to do that to the firm,” Vasquez allegedly texted to staff at the business.

Vasquez has been charged with 16 counts of forgery, 13 felony counts of fraudulent use of a debit or credit card, two misdemeanor counts of fraud and retaliation against a witness. All of the charges are pending before Circuit Judge Brent Haltom.

Vasquez’s attorney of record is Tommy Johnson of Texarkana. Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Black formally filed charges against Vasquez. The case is scheduled for trial in June.

