Texarkana COVID-19 Update Friday, May 15

TEXARKANA, TX—Bowie County Emergency Operations Center reports a total of 112 positive COVID-19 cases, with 73 recoveries and 11 related deaths. Cass County has a total of 21 with 18 recovered.

Miller County, Ark. is reporting 42 cases, 35 recoveries, and 1 death.

The Emergency Operations Center received test results from the mobile testing site conducted last week on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 and the results are as follows:

Positive: 1

Negatives: 86

Pending: 0

Residents in Bowie and Cass County are urged to continue following Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders and following CDC guidelines for social distancing, handwashing, and sanitizing.

Governor Abbott announced last week effective May 18th gyms and exercise facilities will be able to reopen with 25% capacity. Initial restrictions will include showers and locker rooms remaining closed, requirements for customers to wear gloves covering their whole hand, and the disinfection of all equipment after each use. Distancing will be required as well, and any equipment brought in (such as a yoga mat), must be disinfected before and after use.

He addressed the reopening of non-essential manufacturing and other offices on Monday, May 18 to the greater of the following: five employees, or 25% of their workforce, provided that social distancing can be maintained.

Guidelines are still being worked out for bars, and the governor has requested that owners reach out to his office to provide feedback.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.