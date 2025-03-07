Women’s History Month Event at Texarkana College Featured a Panel Discussion on Women Educating & Inspiring Generations

Sponsor

Texarkana College’s Student Activities Committee hosted a Women’s History Month Panel in the Palmer Memorial Library, featuring five inspirational women who reflected on the impact of the month and what it meant to them. This event was part of the college’s ongoing celebration of Women’s History Month, aimed at recognizing the achievements and contributions of women with various professions and backgrounds. Students, faculty, and community members gathered for this powerful discussion.

The panelists included an arrangement of TC leaders and educators, including Stephanie Carpenter (Math, STEM), Dr. Michelle Forgy (Nursing, Health Science), Tiffany Pumphrey (Financial Aid, Administration), Amanda Ritter-Maggio (English, Liberal & Performing Arts), and Elizabeth Wadkins (Electrical Technology, Workforce). Each panelist shared their personal journeys and highlighted the challenges they’ve faced, offering valuable insight into the importance of female empowerment and resilience.

“This event was a chance to honor the incredible achievements and contributions of women throughout history and recognize the ongoing impact women continue to have in shaping our world,” said Maria Silva Cedeño, the moderator of the event. “This year’s theme– Moving Forward Together: Women Educating and Inspiring Generations– reminds us of the power of women to inspire change and create lasting legacies through education, leadership, and mentorship.”

Continuing through the month of March, the Palmer Memorial Library will feature a special display of books that are relevant to Women’s History Month. These books highlight the achievements, struggles, and stories of influential women. The book collection includes empowering themes like resilience and progress, inviting readers to explore and honor women’s contributions throughout history.

In addition, the Palmer Memorial Library has a temporary exhibit on the first-floor spotlighting women from Northeast Texas who have made significant impacts through their occupation or determination. The women are “firsts” to have accomplished impressive milestones personally and professionally. Featured women include Bessie Coleman, Anne Farris, Dr. Shirley Finn, Maria Silva, and the first three women to enroll as Texarkana College students in 1927.

