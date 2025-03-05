Sponsor

Kay Annette Davis, age 75, of Texarkana, AR, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 3, 2025, in a Tyler, TX hospital.

Kay was born on November 14, 1949, to her parents, Bernard and Lorene Teeter. She was a second and third grade teacher at Trinity Christian School and loved children of all ages. She enjoyed reading and playing various card games and board games. She was a member of Cathedral Heights Church of the Nazarene.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Gary Teeter.

She is survived by her loving husband, Russell Davis of Texarkana, AR; two sons, Nik Davis, and wife, Carla, of Olathe, KS, Ryan Davis, and wife, Anna, of Fouke, AR; five grandchildren, Jaxen Davis, Zane Davis, Caleb Upchurch, Bella Upchurch, and Kyleigh Davis; one great-granddaughter, Ava Davis; special friend, Kay Pickett; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at Cathedral Heights Church of the Nazarene with Bro. Andrew Marston officiating.

The family will receive friends the hour before the service.

Entombment will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.