World War II Era Planes to Overfly Texarkana Saturday

Steuart Walton, grandson of Walmart Founder Sam Walton, will be leading a fleet of World War II era military planes on a flyover over Texarkana this Saturday.

Walton is serving as chairman of the Arkansas Economic Recovery Task Force. Walton is also an accomplished pilot.

Walton is going to lead the fleet of military planes on a flyover of the state of Arkansas. The planes will be flying over Texarkana at approximately 12:20 p.m. this Saturday.

He’s doing so to recognize front-line healthcare workers, first responders and to honor those who have died from COVID-19.

The fleet consists of a Goodyear F2G Super Corsair 1944 and three North American P51 Mustangs.

