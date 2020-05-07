Lighthouse Christian Academy is Now Accepting Applications for Students Entering Grades 1-8.

Advertisement

Applications are available for download at www.llighthousechristianacademy1.com. Please call 903-306-8024 for information about registration, tuition, and curriculum, etc. Completed applications must be submitted no later than Friday, July 31st via postal mail to 3401 West 7th Street, Texarkana, Texas 75503 or via email to MsBeasleyLCA@gmail.com. You are welcome to drop off applications in person at this same address. A copy of student’s birth certificate and any immunization records will be required with all applications.

Lighthouse Christian Academy is a non-profit school and a ministry of First Assembly of God. LCA seeks to honor Jesus Christ by equipping students in becoming life-long servant leaders in their communities and in the world. LCA does not focus on one doctrine but the love of Jesus. We partner with Christian families to pursue and nurture excellence in the spiritual, academic, artistic, physical and social growth of our students. We provide a safe, controlled learning environment, with small class sizes and a comprehensive, academically rigorous education within a Christ-centered worldview.

For more information, contact 903-306-8024 or visit www.llighthousechristianacademy1.com.