A&M–Texarkana Athletics Welcomes New Sports and Coaching Talent at Campus Press Conference

The Texas A&M University–Texarkana Athletic Department officially introduced its newest sports programs and head coaches during a press conference held Thursday, July 10, inside the Patterson Student Center on the A&M–Texarkana campus.

University President Dr. Ross Alexander and Director of Athletics Ryan Wall addressed attendees, celebrating the continued growth and success of Eagle Athletics. The event also welcomed several coaches who are new to the department or recently promoted, showcasing the depth of leadership driving the university’s athletic momentum.

Beginning in Fall 2025, the university will expand its competitive offerings with the addition of men’s and women’s bowling, golf, and indoor/outdoor track & field. The following head coaches were introduced:

 Men’s and Women’s Bowling: Michael Flanagan

 Men’s and Women’s Golf: Ryan Huntze

 Men’s and Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field: David Lawrence Jr.

 Men’s and Women’s Tennis: Brian Nelson

 Women’s Basketball: Deacon Jones

 Baseball: Chase Brewster

 Men’s Basketball: Darion Brown

 Cheer/Dance: Michael Flanagan

 Esports: Rick Allen

 Men’s and Women’s Soccer: Don Koontz

 Softball: Tony McKnight

 Volleyball/Beach Volleyball: Madeleine Halford

Other key department members include Assistant Athletic Director Fachaitte Kinslow, Athletic Trainer Erica Erwin, and Assistant Director of Sports Information Camry Dillie. All coaches were available for media interviews following the formal announcements.

With 21 sports now under its umbrella, A&M–Texarkana continues to cement its place within the NAIA’s Red River Athletic Conference as a growing hub for collegiate athletics. The press conference underscored the university’s commitment to expanding opportunities for student-athletes and strengthening the Eagle community.

For more information about Eagle Athletics, contact Camry Dillie at cdillie@tamut.edu or visit www.tamut.edu.