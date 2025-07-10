Classic Rock Legends Headline Hope Watermelon Festival: Jason Scheff & Tommy DeCarlo Unite for One Epic Night

Sponsor

Jason Scheff, longtime lead singer of the band CHICAGO, and Tommy DeCarlo, former lead singer of the band BOSTON, team up for a night of unforgettable classic rock music spanning the ‘70s, ‘80s and ’90s on Saturday, August 9th at the 49th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival. This musical tribute features two great sets of classic hits with the timeless ballads of CHICAGO and the guitar-driven rock music of BOSTON. Over 15 million fans have attended a live CHICAGO or a live BOSTON concert over a 32-year span featuring either Jason or Tommy’s signature high-tenor lead vocals.

Jason Scheff joined CHICAGO in 1985 as lead singer/songwriter/bass player and went on to perform thousands of live concerts spanning four decades during a non-stop touring and recording career with the band. Jason contributed vocals, bass, keyboards, and songwriting, spanning 17 CHICAGO albums and 98 songs, including lead vocals on the 1986 #3 Billboard Hot 100 chart hit single “Will You Still Love Me?”.

Tommy DeCarlo joined BOSTON in 2008 after the passing of Brad Delp in 2007 and performed on every tour thereafter, including 2008, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, and the latest in 2017. In 2013, Tommy sang four songs on BOSTON’s sixth and latest studio album, Life, Love & Hope, including the title track. Tommy’s journey that led to BOSTON happened after he reached out to the band offering to sing should they need any additional vocalists for the Bred Delp Tribute concert that was being planned in 2007. After hearing him sing, BOSTON invited him to sing two songs and the rest was history.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Jason Scheff and Tommy DeCarlo to headline the 49th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival,” said Christy Burns, Executive Director of the Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce. “Their incredible voices and legendary hits will bring an unforgettable night of classic rock to our festival. We can’t wait to celebrate with music, fun, and, of course, our world-famous Hope watermelons!”

Don’t miss these two great lead singers along with a top band of touring professionals, which includes; Steve Ferlazzo (Avril Lavigne) keyboards/vocals/music director, August Zadra (Dennis DeYoung) lead guitar/vocals, Steve Fekete (America) lead guitar/vocals, Mike Morales (Dennis DeYoung) drums, Tommy DeCarlo Jr lead guitar/vocals, and JJo Oberle (Sarah McLachlan) bass/vocals.

General admission tickets are $25 for adults, and Day-of-show tickets will be $30. Children’s tickets are $10, and reserved seating is $45.

Gates open at 6:00 PM, show starts at 7:00 PM, Headliner at 8:00 PM.

Grab your friends, bring your lawn chairs, and head to the Hope Watermelon Festival for a summer night full of classic rock, great food, and hometown fun!

Visit www.hopemelonfest.com for more information and to purchase tickets.