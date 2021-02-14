Texarkana Area Winter Weather School Closings

By
Field Walsh
-
Due to winter weather in the Texarkana area the following closings have been announced .

Schools

  • Redwater ISD – Closed All Week.
  • New Boston ISD – Closed Monday and Tuesday
  • Texas A&M Texarkana has made the decision to cancel classes and close the university on Monday, February 15th.  Instruction will switch to online learning for Tuesday through Friday.
  • TISD – No school Monday or Tuesday due to pre-planned student holiday
  • Texarkana College – All classes virtual all week.
  • University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana – Closed Monday & Tuesday
  • Hooks ISD – Closed for winter break all week
  • Pleasant Grove – Closed for winter break all week
  • Texarkana Arkansas School District – Closed Monday for Presidents Day
  • Liberty Eylau – Closed for winter break all week
  • Dekalb – Closed for winter break all week
  • Leary – Closed for winter break all week
  • Malta – Closed for winter break all week
  • Redlick – Closed for winter break all week
  • Lighthouse Christian Academy – Closed for winter break all week

 

Other Closings

  • Bowie County Courthouse Closed Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
  • Due to inclement weather, all CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic physician offices will be closed on Monday, Feb 15, and CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Urgent Care is planning a delayed opening at 12 p.m.
  • Miller County Courthouse – Closed Monday for Holiday.
