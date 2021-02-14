Texarkana Area Winter Weather School Closings

Advertisement
Due to winter weather in the Texarkana area the following closings have been announced .
Schools
- Redwater ISD – Closed All Week.
- New Boston ISD – Closed Monday and Tuesday
- Texas A&M Texarkana has made the decision to cancel classes and close the university on Monday, February 15th. Instruction will switch to online learning for Tuesday through Friday.
- TISD – No school Monday or Tuesday due to pre-planned student holiday
- Texarkana College – All classes virtual all week.
- University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana – Closed Monday & Tuesday
- Hooks ISD – Closed for winter break all week
- Pleasant Grove – Closed for winter break all week
Texarkana Arkansas School District – Closed Monday for Presidents Day
- Liberty Eylau – Closed for winter break all week
- Dekalb – Closed for winter break all week
- Leary – Closed for winter break all week
- Malta – Closed for winter break all week
- Redlick – Closed for winter break all week
- Lighthouse Christian Academy – Closed for winter break all week
Other Closings
- Bowie County Courthouse Closed Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
- Due to inclement weather, all CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic physician offices will be closed on Monday, Feb 15, and CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Urgent Care is planning a delayed opening at 12 p.m.
- Miller County Courthouse – Closed Monday for Holiday.
