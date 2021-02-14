Texarkana Area Winter Weather School Closings

Advertisement

Due to winter weather in the Texarkana area the following closings have been announced .

Schools

Redwater ISD – Closed All Week.

New Boston ISD – Closed Monday and Tuesday

Texas A&M Texarkana has made the decision to cancel classes and close the university on Monday, February 15 th . Instruction will switch to online learning for Tuesday through Friday.

TISD – No school Monday or Tuesday due to pre-planned student holiday

Texarkana College – All classes virtual all week.

University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana – Closed Monday & Tuesday

Hooks ISD – Closed for winter break all week

Pleasant Grove – Closed for winter break all week

Texarkana Arkansas School District – Closed Monday for Presidents Day

Liberty Eylau – Closed for winter break all week

Dekalb – Closed for winter break all week

Leary – Closed for winter break all week

Malta – Closed for winter break all week

Redlick – Closed for winter break all week

Lighthouse Christian Academy – Closed for winter break all week

Other Closings

Bowie County Courthouse Closed Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

Due to inclement weather, all CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic physician offices will be closed on Monday, Feb 15, and CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Urgent Care is planning a delayed opening at 12 p.m.

Miller County Courthouse – Closed Monday for Holiday.