Congressman Pat Fallon Announces Passage of the Sense of Congress Amendment to the NDAA

Washington, D.C. — Today, House Armed Services Committee Member Congressman Pat Fallon (TX-04) issued a statement on the Sense of Congress amendment to the NDAA concerning the Southern Border.

“I am pleased to announce the passage of an amendment to the NDAA codifying concern for the disaster at our southern border. My amendment expresses Congress’s opinion that the catastrophe at the border is a National Security Threat. Moreover, the amendment thanks those who have served, within the Department of Defense and the National Guard, to protect our border.

With 1.3 million illegal crossings in the last fiscal year in the Southwest land border of the United States, we are seeing an increasing threat to our security. Most of the individuals crossing the border are doing so because they want a better life, but unfortunately, some of those who are crossing the border are the criminals who prey on those people escaping for a better life. These criminals are mainly the Mexican drug cartels – some of the most evil people on the planet. The cartels make a colossal amount of money on mass unlawful migration. It’s a lot easier for them to smuggle their drugs across our border, their fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine, when half of our border patrol agents are babysitting, changing diapers, administering COVID tests, and more. They also make money on the migrants themselves by taxing them, and by indentured servitude.

We’re witnessing one of the greatest and largest human smuggling and sexual trafficking operations in the history of the world. Not only are we witnessing this massive human trafficking operation, we’ve fallen victim to crimes perpetrated by the same individuals. In my home state, Texas, in just a recent two-year period, there were 196,000 crimes committed by criminal aliens according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Border security is a national security issue. It’s time this Congress makes a statement on the huge numbers of illegal immigrants crossing our borders. We must do everything we can to protect our country. I am extremely grateful for the passage of this amendment, and especially thankful to the five Democrats who voted in favor of this amendment,” said Congressman Pat Fallon.