Stephen D. Ward announces candidacy for Miller County Sheriff

By
Press Release
-
After speaking with his family and friends,  Stephen has decided to seek the Republican nomination for the Office of Sheriff in the 2022  primary election; He is very excited about the future and his continued service to Miller  County as Sheriff. Stephen would like to partner with the communities in Miller County to  build a strong bond of trust and transparency. Stephen’s goal is to keep the citizens  educated and informed with the activities of the Sheriff’s Office and criminal activity within  Miller County. He will meet quarterly with citizens of all Miller County communities to  complete this objective. Some of the programs Stephen would like to create are a Citizens  Sheriff’s Academy and Explorer Post for Miller County youth. Stephen said, “Community  involvement is necessary to move the Sheriff’s Office forward in the future. The Sheriff’s  Office must focus on proactive and community based law enforcement.” 

Stephen, 44, lives on his family farm in Genoa, AR which has been family owned for the last  100 years. Stephen is a 1995 graduate of Arkansas High School. He is also a graduate of  Texarkana Community College where he obtained his Associates of Applied Science in  Criminal Justice Administration. Stephen has also attended Texas A&M Texarkana where he  had continued his education in Criminal Justice Administration as well as Business  Administration. Stephen is a member of Beech Street Baptist Church in Texarkana. He  currently holds a Senior Law Enforcement Officer Certificate, the highest that can be earned  in the State of Arkansas.  

Lifelong resident of Miller County 

14 Years of Service with Miller County Sheriff’s Office 

Worked as Narcotics Investigator with the Bi-State Narcotics Task Force

Worked a Criminal Investigator in the Miller County Criminal Investigations  Division 

o Sex Offender Coordinator 

o Specialized Deputy with the United States Marshal Service 

Worked as both deputy and supervisor in the Uniform Patrol Division:

o Patrol Deputy 

o Patrol Corporal 

o Patrol Sergeant 

Instructor Certificate obtained May 5, 2014 

Over 1171 training hours

 

