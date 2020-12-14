CHRISTUS St. Michael Cardiac Rehabilitation Program Certified by Industry Leader

Advertisement

The CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital’s Outpatient Cardiac Rehabilitation program has received re-certification by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR). CHRISTUS St. Michael was recognized for its commitment to improving the quality of life by enhancing standards of care.

The cardiac/pulmonary rehabilitation program is designed to help people with cardiovascular problems (e.g., heart attacks, coronary artery bypass graft surgery) and pulmonary problems (e.g., chronic obstructive pulmonary disease [COPD], respiratory symptoms,) recover faster and improve their quality of life. Both programs include exercise, education, counseling and support for patients and their families

“AACVPR certification is a great indicator of the quality outcomes experienced by the patients who participate in the CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Outpatient Cardiac/Pulmonary department,” said Carol Blair, Cardiac/Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program Lead. “We are extremely proud of this achievement and the quality it represents.”

Advertisement

The CHRISTUS St. Michael Outpatient Cardiac Rehabilitation program participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation of the program’s practices. AACVPR Program Certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other professional societies. Each program is reviewed by the AACVPR Program Certification Committee and Certification is awarded by the AACVPR Board of Directors.

AACVPR-certified programs are recognized as leaders in the field of cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation because they offer the most advanced practices available. AACVPR Program Certification is valid for three years.

# # #

About AACVPR

Founded in 1985, the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation is a multidisciplinary organization dedicated to the mission of reducing morbidity, mortality and disability from cardiovascular and pulmonary disease through education, prevention, rehabilitation, research and disease management. Central to the core mission is improvement in quality of life for patients and their families.



CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, recognized at a High Performing Hospital by US News & World report for 2020-2021 and one of the nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals in the Nation by Fortune and IBM® Watson Health®, is nestled within over 128 acres of oak, pine, and dogwood trees along Interstate 30 in Texarkana, Texas. Its central location in Northeast Texas allows CHRISTUS St. Michael to serve residents of Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System includes a 311-bed acute care hospital, the 50-bed CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital, the 43-bed CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta, the W. Temple Webber Cancer Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Imaging Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Outpatient Rehabilitation Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Day Rehabilitation; CHRISTUS St. Michael Wound Care Center; CHRISTUS St. Michael Health & Fitness Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Outpatient Rehabilitation Center – Atlanta, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health & Fitness Center-Atlanta, and more.



Established in 1916 by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word as Michael Meagher Memorial Hospital, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System focuses on the mission of “Extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.” CHRISTUS St. Michael offers comprehensive services ranging from specialized care for women and a Level III NICU to comprehensive cancer and heart services. CHRISTUS St. Michael is a recognized regional leader for general surgery, heart care, heart surgery, vascular surgery, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and cancer care. The Emergency Department, a Level III Trauma Center, treats an average of over 53,000 patients a year, more than any area ED. CHRISTUS St. Michael also holds ACC Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI (percutaneous coronary intervention) Accreditation.

The hospital provides quality, patient-centered care through programs such as our dedicated Primary Stroke Center recognized with The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval™ for Stroke; the Center for Joint Replacement, also recognized with The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval™ for Joint Replacement – Hip and Joint Replacement – Knee, and more. CHRISTUS St. Michael is the region’s only NICHE designated hospital, demonstrating its commitment to elder care excellence.

