Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas Board Plan Ready for Public Comment

Advertisement

Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas is responsible for the implementation and oversight of workforce development services in the nine-county Northeast Texas region, which includes Bowie, Cass, Delta, Franklin, Hopkins, Lamar, Morris, Red River, and Titus Counties.

The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) requires Workforce Boards to develop strategic plans and set priorities for the regional workforce development system. The Northeast Texas Board Plan for Program Years 2021-2024 will be available for public comment for a 25-day period from December 14, 2020, to January 7, 2021. Any comments received after the deadline will not be considered.

The Northeast Texas Board Plan and Comment Form can be viewed at http://netxworkforce.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=236 or by visiting the News Flash section on our website at www.netxworkforce.org.

Advertisement