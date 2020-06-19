CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital Earns Prestigious Inpatient Medical/Stroke Accreditations

Advertisement

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) International announced that CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital has been accredited for a period of 3 years for its Inpatient Medical and Inpatient Medical Stroke Specialty programs. The latest accreditation is the fourth consecutive Three-Year Accreditation that the international accrediting body, CARF, has given to CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital. CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital’s Amputee Specialty Program was also accredited for the first time this year.

These three designations represent the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization and speaks to CHRISTUS St. Michaels’ substantial efforts to meet and exceed the demanding CARF standards. An organization receiving a Three-Year Accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process and demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable and of the highest quality.

“We are proud to have received this recognition and for our Stroke Specialty Program to receive the highest level of accreditation that can be awarded,” said Patrick Flannery, FACHE, MBA, OTR Administrator, CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital. “As the only CARF-accredited facility in the region, our rehabilitation program is designed to assist patients in improving their quality of life by combining treatment and education. With more than 70-percent of our nursing staff certified in rehab nursing, our team at CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital is committed to providing this community with the best health care services available.”

CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of the persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services. For more information about the accreditation process, please visit the CARF website at www.carf.org.

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, one of the nation’s 100 Top Hospital in the Nation by IBM Watson Health™, is nestled within over 128 acres of oak, pine, and dogwood trees along Interstate 30 in Texarkana, Texas. Its central location in Northeast Texas allows CHRISTUS St. Michael to serve residents of Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System includes a 311-bed acute care hospital, the 50-bed CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital, the 43-bed CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta, the W. Temple Webber Cancer Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Imaging Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Outpatient Rehabilitation Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Day Rehabilitation; CHRISTUS St. Michael Wound Care Center; CHRISTUS St. Michael Health & Fitness Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Outpatient Rehabilitation Center – Atlanta, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health & Fitness Center-Atlanta, and more.

Established in 1916 by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word as Michael Meagher Memorial Hospital, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System focuses on the mission of “Extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.” CHRISTUS St. Michael offers comprehensive services ranging from specialized care for women and a Level III NICU to comprehensive cancer and heart services. CHRISTUS St. Michael is a recognized regional leader for general surgery, heart care, heart surgery, vascular surgery, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and cancer care. The Emergency Department, a Level III Trauma Center, treats an average of over 63,000 patients a year, more than any area ED.



The hospital provides quality, patient-centered care through programs such as our dedicated Primary Stoke Center recognized with The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval™ for Stroke; the Center for Joint Replacement, also recognized with The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval™ for Joint Replacement – Hip and Joint Replacement – Knee, and more.

CHRISTUS St. Michael is the region’s only NICHE designated hospital, demonstrating its commitment to elder care excellence, and only ACR designated Breast Imaging Center of Excellence.

