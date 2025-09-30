Ledwell Advanced Imaging Opens in Texarkana: A New Era of Patient-Centered Diagnostics

Sponsor

Texarkana residents now have a new option for high-quality medical imaging with the opening of Ledwell Advanced Imaging, a locally owned outpatient center located on Summerhill Road. Designed to offer patients and physicians a true choice in diagnostic care, the facility brings cutting-edge technology and compassionate service into a comfortable, non-hospital setting.

“Our goal is to give patients and their physicians a true choice—high-quality imaging without the added costs and delays of a hospital,” said Karen Wacha, Director of Ledwell Advanced Imaging. “Every decision we make—from scheduling to patient care—is centered on serving the people of this area. We want everyone to know they HAVE A CHOICE in medical imaging with Ledwell Advanced Imaging, a freestanding outpatient center.”

Ledwell Advanced Imaging offers a full suite of diagnostic services including MRI, CT, Ultrasound, X-ray, and DEXA scans, with one of the region’s only Upright MRI machines. Unlike traditional MRI, the Upright MRI allows patients to be scanned while seated, offering a more comfortable experience for those with mobility issues or anxiety.

The center also features a DEXA scanner, used not only for bone density testing but also for body composition analysis—an important tool for preventative care and overall health monitoring.

What sets Ledwell apart is its independent, non-hospital affiliation, which allows for:

✅ Faster scheduling and turnaround

✅ Transparent pricing with self-pay options

✅ Personalized care from a local team of technologists and registrars

“We don’t just perform scans—we treat every patient like family,” Wacha added. “Our staff goes above and beyond to make the experience as stress-free as possible.”

While the center continues contracting with commercial insurance providers, flat-rate self-pay options are available to ensure that patients can access care without financial barriers.

Ledwell Advanced Imaging is more than a medical facility—it’s a community investment. Built by and for the people of Texarkana, it reflects a commitment to accessible, affordable, and patient-friendly care.

“We built Ledwell Advanced Imaging to serve the very community we live in—our friends, families, and neighbors right here in Texarkana.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit Ledwell Advanced Imaging’s website or call 430-455-2715.

.